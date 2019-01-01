LMC sanctions three NPFL clubs over crowd violence

The league organisers have sanctioned three topflight teams for the untoward behaviour of their supporters after recent league matches

Niger Tornadoes, Plateau United and El Kanemi Warriors have incurred the wrath of the League Management Company (LMC) over the unruly behaviour of their fans in recent league games.

The league organisers have also warned the clubs to keep the excesses of their fans in check or risk playing the rest of their home league games behind closed doors.

“Niger Tornadoes have been charged for breaching the framework and rules of the NPFL during their Matchday 5 fixture with Bendel Insurance,” the LMC media press release stated.

“Some Tornadoes supporters threw objects including water sachets onto the pitch and the technical area. Tornadoes have been fined one million naira for the acts of their supporters who threw objects onto the pitch and the technical area.

“A suspended order for Tornadoes to play their subsequently home matches behind closed doors, which order is suspended for the probationary period of the rest of the season. Tornadoes have 48 hours to appeal the sanctions or elect to be dealt with by a commission.”

“El Kanemi Warriors have been charged for breaching NPFL framework and rules during their Matchday Four game with Nasarawa United.

“Some El Kanemi supporters encroached onto the pitch immediately after the game with Nasarawa United. El Kanemi have been fined one million naira for encroachment immediately after the match.

“El Kanemi have been handed a suspended order to play their subsequent home games behind closed doors, which order is suspended for the probationary period of the remainder of the season. El Kanemi has 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal the sanctions.”

“Plateau United have been charged for breaching NPFL framework and rules during their Matchday Five game with Kano Pillars.

“Some supporters of Plateau United threw objects including stones and sticks at the match officials as they made their way off the pitch. Plateau United have been fined one million naira for acts of throwing objects at the match officials. Plateau United have been given a suspended order to their subsequent home matches behind closed doors, which order is suspended for the probationary period of the rest of the season.

“Note that the previous probation for Plateau United was on account of pitch invasion and violent attack of match officials. Plateau United have 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal.”