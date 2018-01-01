LMC rolls out the calendar for 2018-19 NPFL season, Federation Cup

The league ruling body has responded to the clarion call from the NFF that the league season must commence at the turn of the New Year

The League Management Company (LMC) has released the timetable for the 2018-19 season following the directives from the Nigeria Football Federation that the new season must take off from January 13, 2019.

The schedule which also accommodated Caf Inter Club competitions and the Federation Cup will be activated with the commencement of the league season on January 13 with the Match Day One and ends with the NPFL playoffs from May 13-25, 2019.

There will be a mid-season break from February 28 until March 8 while the league which has been grouped into two will have 22 Match Days each for Group A and B before the top

The schedule also indicated that the 2019 Federation Cup competition which Enugu Rangers are the defending champions will begin with the Rookie rounds on March 6 while the final is slated for May 26.

The LMC had conducted the draw for the 2018-19 NPFL season in October with Wikki Tourists, Rivers United, Enugu Rangers, Niger Tornadoes, Lobi Stars, Katsina United, Kwara United, Sunshine Stars, Enyimba, MFM and yet to be known two clubs from the NNL occupying Group A while Yobe Desert Stars, Go Round, Nasarawa United, Abia Warriors, Plateau United, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Kano Pillars, Heartland, Akwa United, El Kanemi Warriors and NNL 3 and NNL 4 make up Group B.

Lobi Stars are the reigning champions of the NPFL after they were declared champions after major stakeholders in the topflight met with the NFF and agreed to end the league season to ensure that Nigeria’s teams are not missing in the 2018-19 Caf Interclub competitions after only 24 Matchdays. It was occasioned by the crisis that engulfed Nigerian football in the wake of the NFF leadership tussle shortly after the Super Eagles ouster from the Russia 2018 World Cup.