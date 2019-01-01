LMC postpones NPFL Matchday 11 fixtures indefinitely

The league organisers have decided to put the league fixtures hitherto fixed for midweek on hold probably because of the general elections

The League Management Company has postponed indefinitely the Nigeria Professional Football League Matchday 11 fixtures initially fixed for Wednesday this week for the reason that may be connected with the last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The elections were conducted in 774 Local Government Areas in on Saturday but the results are still trickling in as at the time of writing this report.

And the league organisers in a circular from its Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar sent to all the 22 clubs in the elite division and made available to Goal that the games fixed for midweek this week have been shifted till a later date.

“Kindly be informed that the Matchday 11 games scheduled for Wednesday 27th February 2019 have been postponed and a new date will be communicated in due course,” Abubakar wrote in the circular.

The 2019 league season which is in an abridged format started on January 13 this year and 10 Matchdays had been played in both Groups A and B with MFM and FC IfeanyiUbah holding sway in both groups and they are doing their best to qualify for the season-ending playoffs from where a new champion will emerge.