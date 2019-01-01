LMC fixes fresh dates for NPFL rescheduled matches

The league organisers have put forward new dates for the outstanding matches of Lobi Stars and Enugu Rangers and a few other clubs

The League Management Company (LMC) have moved swiftly to reschedule some of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) outstanding matches.

The League body in a circular sent to the affected clubs through its Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar listed the new dates for the shifted fixtures to enable Enugu and who are most affected to play some of their outstanding matches before the final games of the first round are decided in both Group A and Group B.

Lobi Stars whose participation in the Caf have made them have backlogs of accumulated fixtures will play six games between March and April while there are also matches for (one), Kada City (two), MFM(two), Sunshine Stars (one), Katsina United (three) and other teams in the top-flight.

Here are the fixtures for the rescheduled matches

Sunday, March 3rd

Gombe United vs Akwa United

Bendel Insurance vs Enyimba

Lobi Stars vs Katsina United

Kada City vs Yobe Desert Stars

Wednesday, March 6th

Kada City vs Kano Pillars

Rivers United vs Katsina United

Wednesday, March 13th

Lobi Stars vs MFM

Wednesday, March 20th

Katsina United vs MFM

Sunshine Stars vs Lobi Stars

Yobe Stars vs Abia Warriors

Wednesday, April 3rd

Enugu Rangers vs Lobi Stars

Wednesday, April 10th

Wikki Tourists vs Lobi Stars

Wednesday, April 17th

Niger Tornadoes vs Lobi Stars