LMC fixes fresh dates for NPFL rescheduled matches
The League Management Company (LMC) have moved swiftly to reschedule some of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) outstanding matches.
The League body in a circular sent to the affected clubs through its Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar listed the new dates for the shifted fixtures to enable Enugu Rangers and Lobi Stars who are most affected to play some of their outstanding matches before the final games of the first round are decided in both Group A and Group B.
Lobi Stars whose participation in the Caf Champions League have made them have backlogs of accumulated fixtures will play six games between March and April while there are also matches for Enugu Rangers(one), Kada City (two), MFM(two), Sunshine Stars (one), Katsina United (three) and other teams in the top-flight.
Here are the fixtures for the rescheduled matches
Sunday, March 3rd
Gombe United vs Akwa United
Bendel Insurance vs Enyimba
Lobi Stars vs Katsina United
Kada City vs Yobe Desert Stars
Wednesday, March 6th
Kada City vs Kano Pillars
Rivers United vs Katsina United
Wednesday, March 13th
Lobi Stars vs MFM
Wednesday, March 20th
Katsina United vs MFM
Sunshine Stars vs Lobi Stars
Yobe Stars vs Abia Warriors
Wednesday, April 3rd
Enugu Rangers vs Lobi Stars
Wednesday, April 10th
Wikki Tourists vs Lobi Stars
Wednesday, April 17th
Niger Tornadoes vs Lobi Stars