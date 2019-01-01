LMC fines El Kanemi Warriors N3.25 million

The League Management Company (LMC) has punished the Borno Army after fans got in trouble for their behaviour in last weekend's tie with Go Round

El-Kanemi Warriors must close their stadium for three matches following disturbances that occurred during and after their Matchday 17 fixture against Go Round at the El Kanemi Sports Complex in Maiduguri.

The Borno Army's three league home matches need to be played behind closed doors while they have also been fined N3 million. The club has to pay a sum of 250,000 naira to the centre referee while Mohammed Babaganaru’s men have been ordered to organise a fans education workshop.

In the Summary Jurisdiction notice signed by Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar, the LMC charged the Maiduguri club for breaches of sections of the Framework and Rules.

“The League Management Company (LMC) in exercise of Summary Jurisdiction notice signed by Salihu Abubakar, the Chief Operating Officer, charged the Maiduguri club for breaches of sections of the Framework and Rules including Rule B13.18 and B13.52.2,” the statement from the LMC reads.

“You are in breach of the Framework and Rules of the Professional Football League, in that on summary, 5th May 2019, in the course of your Match Day 17 Fixture: El-Kanemi Warriors vs. Go Round, some of your supporters severally threw objects including water sachets, plastic bottles and stones towards Match Officials and towards the field of play.”

“LMC imposed financial sanctions ranging from N1m for throwing objects at Match Officials in breach of Rule B13.18, N1m for failure to ensure restriction of access by unauthorised persons to restricted areas, in breach of Rule B13.52.2, N1m for encroachment onto the field fo play immediately after the match, in breach of Rule B13.18 and N250,000 to be paid as compensation to the Referee for assault pursuant to Rule C12.”

The club has 48 hours from the date of the notice to submit to the ruling or elect to appear before a Disciplinary Commission.

The Borno Army slipped to third position in the Group B with 29 points from 17 games due to their 2-2 home draw with Go Round.

It was the second time they dropped points at home after a goalless draw with Gombe United in the first round. They will next make a short trip to Damaturu to face their neighbours, Yobe Stars in a league tie on Wednesday.