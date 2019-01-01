LMC clamp down on unruly Remo Stars

The league organisers have punished the Sagamu based outfit for their disruptive behaviour after their game with Bendel Insurance

The League Management Company has clamped down heavily on Nigeria topflight side, Remo Stars.

After their 1-1 draw with Bendel Insurance on Sunday, fans of the team assaulted the centre referee who ruled the hosts’ late minute goal for offside.

This is the man who handled the Remo Stars vs Bendel Insurance game today. See how the Sagamu fans dealt with him cos the game ended 1-1. This madness must stop in the NPFL. Football referees have families too 😭😰😢 pic.twitter.com/7Z5SiqzhZ7 — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) January 20, 2019

And after reviewing the incidence, the LMC has fined the club a total of N6m and directed that the club play its next three home matches in Osogbo.

Chairman of the club, Kunle Soname was also banned from further participation in the next three NPFL matches and fined N1 million for granting a media interview in which he made comments that brought the league to disrepute..

Also charged and sanctioned is the club’s team manager, Yinka Ajayi who has been suspended for the rest of the season from all NPFL matches.

Remo Stars stands to forfeit three points should such incident occur again during the season while the club was also directed to assist relevant security agencies to apprehend and prosecute two of their supporters identified as Akintan Yinka and Zico.

The six-count charge by the LMC ranged from access to restricted area by unauthorised persons and blocking match officials from accessing the dressing room (B13.52), encroachment onto the field of play immediately after the match (Rule B13.18), throwing of objects including stones towards the match officials, failure to provide adequate security for match officials when they were attacked by the club’s supporters (B8.21) and conduct of officials and supporters of the club in the disturbances capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

The charge read, “you are in breach of Appendix E1.1 of the Code of Conduct for Club Officials (Framework and Rules of the Nigeria Professional League Football League), in that on Sunday, 20th January 2019, in the course of the Match Day 3 Fixture: Remo Stars vs. Bendel Insurance, by your conduct and utterances, being an official of a club, you failed to set a positive example for others, particularly players and supporters”.