LMC approves Kano Pillars' temporary use of Sabon Gari Stadium

The league organisers have permitted Sai Masu Gida temporary use of Sabon Gari Stadium for their home games in place of Sani Abacha Stadium

The League Management Company (LMC) has granted Kano Pillars temporary approval to use the Kano Pillars Stadium, Sabon Gari, Kano as from their Matchday Eight fixture with Yobe Desert Stars on Sunday.

in a statement signed by the LMC Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salihu Abubakar said that Sai Masu Gida would return back to Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofarmata immediately its renovation work is completed.

In view of this, Kano Pillars management has urged their teeming fans to bear with the club concerning the change in their home ground and that they should not waver in their support of the team as they strive to achieve set objectives this season.

Kano Pillars were beaten 2-1 by Go Round on Wednesday in a league tie and they welcome Yobe Desert Stars this weekend in their drive to move further up the league ladder.