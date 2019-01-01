Liverpool's showdown with Leicester marks 'decisive moment' in title pursuit - Alisson

The Brazilian goalkeeper has acknowledged the importance of the Reds' trip to the King Power Stadium as an elusive piece of silverware comes into view

's clash with Leicester on Boxing Day will be a "decisive moment" as Jurgen Klopp's side chase down Premier League glory, according to Alisson.

After winning the Club World Cup in Qatar on Saturday, the Reds will be aiming to move one step closer to another major trophy when they return to domestic action on Thursday.

Klopp's men currently hold a commanding 10-point lead over Leicester at the top of the Premier League standings having played a game less than their rivals.

The Foxes failed to make up ground on Liverpool when they lost 3-1 at on Saturday, with the reigning champions now 11 points off the pace in third.

Leicester will have another chance to close the gap when they play host to the Merseyside outfit at the King Power Stadium, where they have yet to lose this season.

Liverpool have won 16 of their 17 fixtures to date, however, and are unbeaten in 34 matches, with many fans and experts tipping them to end a 30-year wait for a league title come May.

Alisson has urged the Reds to maintain their focus against the Foxes, in order to take full advantage of a huge opportunity to extend their lead at the Premier League summit.

"There's a big moment and decisive moment arriving for us in the Premier League and you need to stay focused on the moment," the Liverpool shot-stopper told ESPN. "You cannot think on the long [term].

"You just need to look for what you have in front of you to not miss the moment, to not miss the chances that you have. If you want to win the Premier League, you need to try to win every game and I think against Leicester will be the same.

"They have a great team. They are in a good moment and we just need to give our best on the pitch to try to beat them."

When asked if the club's supporters are willing Liverpool to go one better than last season's second-place finish, Alisson responded: "For sure. I think all the players, all the people who work in the club are listening to that because this would be massive for the fans.

"It would be massive for us. We know how difficult it is to win the Premier League.

Article continues below

"Last season we were nearly one point in behind and yes, we will try to do our best to make that happen."

After their latest outing at the King Power, Klopp will start preparing his players for ' arrival at Anfield on December 29.

Liverpool are scheduled to host four days later, before taking in a Merseyside derby against in the third round of the on January 5.