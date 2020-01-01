Liverpool's Salah wants Golden Boot over league record points total

Having helped the Reds end a 30-year wait for the Premier League diadem, the Egyptian has voiced his desire to win the individual prize

star Mohamed Salah has picked a third Premier League Golden Boot over the English top-flight’s record points total.

Since joining the Reds for £36.7 million ($45m) in the summer of 2017 from outfit AS , the Egyptian has been an instant hit for Jurgen Klopp’s men helping them win the , Premier League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

His brilliance in front of goal saw him win the Premier League topscorer prize twice, and in the process joining the likes of Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie and Harry Kane as players who have won the accolade for two consecutive seasons.

This season, however, he has found the net 17 times and is next to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, ’s Jamie Vardy and ’s Danny Ings in the race for the 2019-20 Golden Boot prize.

For Liverpool, they are on course to demolish ’s total of 100 points in the English top-flight. The Anfield giants could end the season on an incredible 107 points should they win all of their remaining games.

Nevertheless, the former AS Roma and forward prefers a third Golden Boot hat-trick to the points record chased by Klopp’s men.

"I think in the back of my head, I want to really break the record for the team points, then I will try my best to win the Golden Boot again,” Salah told Sky Sport.

"It’s tough but if I have to choose then it's the Golden Boot.

Liverpool face the Citizens on Thursday night and he stated that his team will be hoping to show Pep Guardiola’s team how good they are.

"I think it'll be really tough because they've been champions of for the last two years and they're an unbelievable team," he continued.

"They have great players, a great manager and I'm sure they will do their best to win the game against us so we will do our best also to win the game.

"I'm sure every fan around the world will be excited to watch the game and I'm sure they will enjoy it."

In 145 Premier League appearances, Salah has found the net on 92 occasions to better the returns of legendary figures Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez.