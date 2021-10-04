Liverpool's Salah scored ‘one of the Premier League’s best goals’ against Manchester City – Shearer

The Egypt star powered in a right-footed shot for the Reds' second goal at Anfield on Sunday

England legend Alan Shearer has described Mohamed Salah’s goal for Liverpool in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City as ‘one of the best in the Premier League era’.

Shearer, who is the all-time top scorer in the English top-flight, lauded Salah’s drive into the penalty, his skills displayed to manoeuvre past the City defenders before curling a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Ederson.

Even though Kevin De Bruyne’s equaliser denied the Reds maximum points, the two-time African Footballer of the Year made Shearer’s team of the week for his brilliance.

The Egypt international has now scored 103 Premier League goals and he is a goal away from equalling Didier Drogba's record as the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history.

“He came up with a world-class moment in a magnificent match, scoring one of the best goals of the Premier League era. His assist for Mane was outstanding too,” Shearer told the Premier League website.

He is joined by Man City's Phil Foden, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Leeds United's Diego Llorente in the selection.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson also agreed that Salah’s goal was outstanding.

"It is not the first goal [Mohamed Salah] has scored like this," Klopp said ."I think against Napoli and Tottenham were similar goals but it is pure world-class, what a player. He set up the first goal as well for Sadio and it was a great goal as well."

Henderson added: "It was incredible. He just kept beating players and he's deadly in those positions. Unfortunately, it wasn't the winner."