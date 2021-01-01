Liverpool’s Salah next to Kane in Premier League ranks

The 28-year-old’s shots against the Peacocks was close to the feat achieved by the Englishman in the 2020-21 campaign

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is the second player to record 100 shots in the English Premier League in the ongoing 2020-21 campaign.

In his team’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road, the Egypt international was substituted for Sadio Mane in the 71st minute.

To show for his presence against Marcelo Bielsa’s team, he recorded two shots, 12 touches, six passes and a passing accuracy of 50%.

With two attempts tonight, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah became the second player to record 100 shots in the Premier League this season (101 in total), after Harry Kane (117). #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/2QsXfF8ArN — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 19, 2021

His shots ensured that he summed up to 101 in total and moved closer to Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane, who boasts of 117 shots so far this term.

Sadio Mane had given Jurgen Klopp’s men the lead after 31 minutes thanks to an assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Nonetheless, the hosts ensured that the game ended on a no winner no vanquished note with Diego Llorente’s equaliser with three minutes left on the clock.

Having failed to find the net against Leeds, Salah remains two goals shy of leading goalscorer Kane in the race for the Golden Boot. So far, he has scored just 19 times in 31 league appearances.

Before taking on Leeds, manager Klopp claimed the chance to secure a third Premier League Golden Boot prize would act as an added motivation for the two-time African Player of the Year.

"A football player has 15 years, maybe 17 or 18 in some cases, in their career. It is a time in your life when you are at your physical best and you want to squeeze everything you can out of your career,” the German said as gathered by Goal.

"Most of the players never win the Golden Boot. If you win it once it is a big achievement. If you win it twice it is a really big achievement, if you can win it a third time, there are not many players who have won it three times.

"Strikers have to be selfish. I have never met an unselfish striker. You can be the nicest person in the world but in the end you want to score goals and that means you do not see players in the same shirt.

"He [Salah] is just a natural goalscorer, he wants to score goals. That is something he has developed later in his career. That is what world-class players do [score season after season]. Knowing your own quality helps you get back on track quicker than others."

Salah is expected to be in action when Liverpool take on Newcastle United on April 24.