Liverpool’s Sadio Mane fails to equal Teddy Sheringham’s record against Norwich City

Against the Canaries, the Senegalese fired blanks, thus unable to match the 24-year-old English topflight feat
Sadio Mane could not equal Teddy Sheringham’s Premier League record after firing blanks in Liverpool’s 4-1 triumph over Norwich City.

Sheringham remains the only player to score on the opening weekend in four consecutive campaigns – achieving that for Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur from 1992-93 through to 1995-96.

Going into this clash, Mane was a doubt having missed the club’s pre-season training programme following his involvement at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, he got some minutes of action after replacing Divock Origi in the 74th minute but was unable to match the Englishman’s feat.

In his previous campaigns in the English top-flight with Liverpool, he scored against Arsenal, Watford and West Ham United.

Mane would be gunning for a starter's shirt when Jurgen Klopp's men visit Aston Villa in their next clash.

He shared last season’s Premier League Golden Boot award with his African counterparts and Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after scoring 22 times.

