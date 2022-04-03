Liverpool win Championship to book return to Women's Super League

Liverpool Women have won the Women's Championship after beating Bristol City 4-2 on Sunday.

The Reds have secured promotion to the FA Women's Super League two years after they were last relegated from the top-flight.

Liverpool needed to avoid defeat in the away clash in order to secure the title but managed to take the three points.

What happened?

Niamh Fahey opened the scoring for the visitors when a long throw-in disrupted the Bristol defence, allowing the 34-year-old to knock it in from close range.

After Bristol levelled the score, the away team's lead was restored thanks to a goal from Jasmine Matthews.

Katie Stengel then made it three for Liverpool who finished from close range after the ball was headed on to her.

Bristol pulled a goal back once again, but Missy Bo Kearns was on hand to make it 4-2 with just over 10 minutes left.

The Reds confirmed their place as league champions in front of a crowd of 5.752 - a record attendance in the Championship.

How many points do Liverpool have?

The win against second-placed Bristol puts Liverpool 14 points clear at the top of the table after 20 matches.

The Reds have lost just one match so far this season, winning 15 and drawing four.

Liverpool return to the English top-flight after a two-year absence from the division.

They were relegated to the Championship in 2020 after finishing 12th in the FAWSL and missed out on promotion last year when they finished third in the table, 11 points behind champions Leicester.

