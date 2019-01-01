Liverpool vs Norwich streaker arrested for failure to turn up to court

The man was due to attend a hearing last month for running onto the pitch during the Reds' season-opening victory

A man who invaded the pitch during ’s match against Norwich at Anfield last month has been arrested after failing to attend a court hearing.

Grant Sleight, of Bussey Road, Norwich was arrested by a police officer who was patrolling on a police bike on Tuesday afternoon.

Sleight was due to attend Sefton Magistrates Court on August 28 for streaking but failed to attend the hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A Norwich Police statement read: “PC Quinn of Norwich North SNT (Safer Neighbourhood Team) has been out on his police bike patrolling this afternoon and arrested a male in his 30's for failing to appear at court in Merseyside in relation to streaking on the pitch during the Norwich vs Liverpool game on the 9th Aug 2019.”

Sleight has been banned from Anfield for five years and faces a £5,000 fine for running onto the pitch naked during the Premier League opener.

Norwich have also banned Sleight from Carrow Road for life, with a statement released last month saying: " can confirm the individual who entered the field of play from the stand at Anfield on Friday night did not hold an away membership with the club and did not purchase a ticket via our official club channels.

"The individual has now been banned for life from Carrow Road and will also be subject to legal proceedings.

"Please be aware that any other person(s) who encroaches on the pitch at any fixture involving Norwich City will be handed the same punishment."

Though Norwich didn’t name Sleight he later admitted he was the streaker in an interview with the Eastern Daily Press.

When asked about the motivations behind his decision to run onto the pitch, Sleight told the paper: "I just decided I was going to do it, I told my friends I was going to do it, and so, I did. I hadn't touched a drop of anything."

Liverpool went on to win the match 4-1 with goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi and an own goal from defender Grant Hanley.

Finland striker Teemu Pukki scored a consolation for the newly-promoted Canaries.