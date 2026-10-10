Liverpool vs Manchester City: Classic match - Little magician Philippe Coutinho casts his spell to win Anfield thriller

On 13 April 2014, Anfield was not merely a football ground; it was a pressure cooker of collective longing. The atmosphere was thick with emotion, but also a growing, terrifying belief. Liverpool, under Brendan Rodgers, were riding a ten-match winning streak, playing a high-intensity, vertical style of football that threatened to blow the Premier League order apart. In the opposite dugout, Manuel Pellegrini’s Manchester City arrived with the calculated poise of a team that expected to dominate. What followed was a tactical symphony of two halves, decided by a moment of instinctive genius from Philippe Coutinho.

Rodgers’ Liverpool were built for the sprint. From the first whistle, they executed a suffocating press, exploiting City’s early structural lethargy. The breakthrough arrived in the 6th minute, born from the impudence of youth. Luis Suárez, a whirlwind of industry, outmuscled Vincent Kompany and slipped a pass through to Raheem Sterling. The teenager’s composure was startling; he sat Joe Hart down with a shimmy that seemed to suspend time itself before slotting into the Kop end. It was the tactical blueprint realized: quick transitions, individual brilliance, and a stadium in full throat.

Set pieces and the Skrtel surge

Liverpool’s dominance was not merely a product of open-play fluidity. They possessed a rugged aerial threat that City failed to mitigate. In the 26th minute, the lead was doubled. Steven Gerrard, the emotional fulcrum of the side, delivered a signature near-post corner. Martin Skrtel, escaping the attentions of Kompany, rose to flick a glancing header into the far corner. At 2-0, the half-time score reflected a Liverpool side that was faster, hungrier, and tactically more cohesive than the visitors.

Pellegrini, however, is a man of adjustments. Recognising the need for more ball retention and central creativity, he turned to James Milner and David Silva to wrestle back control. The second half saw a total role reversal. City began to find the gaps in Liverpool’s tiring midfield, interchanging passes with a renewed vigour that pushed the hosts deeper into their own territory. The momentum shift was palpable, and soon, it manifested on the scoreboard.

Next matches LIV Premier League 11:30 MCI

The Silva lining and City’s fightback

In the 60th minute, City carved Liverpool open with the kind of intricate move that defines their modern era. Milner, providing the necessary width and industry, played a sharp give-and-go before picking out David Silva. The Spaniard’s finish was a formality, but it signalled a shift in the game’s psychological gravity. Suddenly, Liverpool’s 4-4-2 diamond looked porous, and City were rampant.

Just five minutes later, the comeback was complete. It was Silva again at the heart of the chaos, reaching the byline and firing a low ball into the danger zone. Glen Johnson, in a desperate attempt to intervene, could only watch as the ball deflected off him and past Simon Mignolet for an own goal. At 2-2, the air seemed to leave Anfield. City were in the ascendancy, and Liverpool looked spent, their title dreams flickering under the weight of a Blue moon rising.

Coutinho’s magic and the final huddle

The match turned on a rare lapse from City’s captain. In the 78th minute, Vincent Kompany—usually the picture of defensive reliability—miscued a clearance. The ball fell to Philippe Coutinho on the edge of the area. The Brazilian, who had been drifting into pockets of space all afternoon, didn't hesitate. With the inside of his right boot, he whipped a first-time shot into the bottom corner. The explosion of noise was visceral; it was the sound of a city daring to believe again.

The final ten minutes were a masterclass in desperation. Jordan Henderson, whose tireless running had been essential to the Liverpool system, saw red late on for a lunging challenge on Milner. It meant he would miss the crucial run-in, a tactical blow that would later prove significant. As the final whistle blew, confirming a 3-2 victory, Steven Gerrard famously gathered his players into a huddle on the pitch, his voice cracking as he urged them not to let it slip. It remains one of the Premier League's most iconic images—a moment of pure, raw sporting theatre that encapsulated the intensity of this burgeoning rivalry.