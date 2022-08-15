Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Reds will be looking to pick up a first win of the 2022-23 campaign when they welcome the Eagles to Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to kick-start their 2022-23 campaign when they play host to Crystal Palace. Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are heavily fancied to stage another Premier League title bid, could only muster a 2-2 draw away at newly-promoted Fulham on the opening weekend.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are searching for their first points of the season after kicking off with a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, and things are not about to get any easier for Patrick Vieira’s men as they prepare to head for Merseyside.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace date & kick-off time

Game Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Date August 15, 2022 Kick-off 8pm BST / 3pm ET

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream online

Liverpool’s home date with Crystal Palace will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while also being made available to stream through Sky Go.

In the United States, the game will be shown on the USA Network channel and streamed via NBCSports.com.

TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League Sky Go USA Network NBCSports.com

Liverpool team news

Spain international midfielder Thiago Alcantara is expected to miss at least four weeks with the hamstring injury that he picked up at Fulham, meaning that he joins the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate on the treatment table.

Joel Matip has been nursing a groin complaint that has forced him to sit out training sessions in the build-up to the game, making him a doubt, but Naby Keita has recovered from illness and Kostas Tsimikas has shaken off a knock.

Joe Gomez is likely to partner Virgil van Dijk at the back if Matip misses out, while big-money summer signing Darwin Nunez could be given his first competitive start for the Reds after impressing off the bench at Craven Cottage – a game in which he opened his Premier League goal account.

Position Player Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Van den Berg Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott Forwards Firmino, Salah, Jota, Díaz, Nunez, Carvalho

Crystal Palace team news

Cheick Doucoure was forced off with cramp during Palace’s defeat to Arsenal, but should be okay to start at Anfield, while Michael Olise is ready to make a timely return to Vieira’s matchday plans.

Nathan Ferguson has picked up a foot injury that is ruling him out of action, with James McArthur, James Tomkins and Jack Butland also stuck on the sidelines.

Odsonne Edouard’s starting berth in attack is under threat from the returning Jean-Philippe Mateta and Vicente Guaita is likely to retain his position between the sticks despite the Eagles bringing in England international goalkeeper Sam Johnstone over the summer.