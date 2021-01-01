Liverpool vs Brighton ZEbet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The match at Anfield offers the Reds another chance to extend their good run against the Seagulls to 13 games across competitions

Brighton will visit Anfield on Wednesday to play Liverpool as they are looking to keep four consecutive top-flight clean sheets for the very first time in the Premier League.

The Seagulls last did so at any league level in November 2016 in the Championship.

Liverpool vs Brighton Latest Odds

Liverpool are unbeaten in 12 meetings with Brighton in all competitions (W10 D2) and another win in the league has been valued at (1.42) with ZEbet.

Brighton have lost eight of their last nine away league games against Liverpool but a win for them has been tipped to occur at (7.00).

A draw between the Premier League champions and Brighton has been valued at (5.00).

Liverpool vs Brighton Team News

Sadio Mane missed the West Ham United game due to a muscle problem and is a doubt to feature against Brighton.

Nat Phillips has been rather impressive at the back and is expected to earn yet another starting role to partner captain Jordan Henderson. It is a matter of waiting and seeing whether Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak (waiting for his international clearance) will play for the Reds after completing moves to Anfield.

Naby Keita, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota are also not available for Jurgen Klopp. James Milner's hamstring was tight against West Ham and is expected to be rested on Wednesday.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck is expected to be absent for Brighton due to a knee problem. Florin Andone, Tariq Lamptey and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are all out while Joel Veltman and Alexis Mac Allister who picked muscle strains against Tottenham will be subjected to tests.

Liverpool vs Brighton Preview

Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League ended at the hands of Burnley last time out. The Reds haven’t lost consecutive home league games since September 2012 (vs Arsenal and Manchester United).

Brighton have lost all seven of their away league games against reigning top-flight champions, scoring just twice and conceding 19 goals in these games.

Liverpool have won their last two Premier League matches, after going five without a win in the competition beforehand (D3 L2) – the Reds last won three in a row in the top-flight back in September (five wins).

Liverpool vs Brighton Tips and Predictions

Liverpool, who haven’t failed to score in three consecutive home league games since October 1984, have scored eight goals in the last five games and conceded six.

Brighton have scored four goals and conceded just two in the last five games and punters can take an offer of both teams to score at (1.73) with ZEbet.

Odds correct at the time of publishing. Please gamble responsibly.