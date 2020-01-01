Liverpool vs Arsenal BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Matchweek three in the English top-flight ends with a classic known for it's goal fests

Premium entertainment looks set to be top of the agenda when and lock horns in the Premier League on Monday night.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Latest Odds

The Reds have won their last four home league games against the Gunners and are (1.50) with BetKing to do it for a fifth straight time.

The north Londoners triumphed over the Merseysiders the last time they met in the league July. It was their first win over them in 10 attempts (D4 L5) and are a high (6.00) to make it back-to-back league victories.

A draw can never be ruled out in a high-octane clash as this and it’s (4.75) to go that way at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Team News

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will have to do without captain Jordan Henderson (thigh injury), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee injury) and Joel Matip while veteran midfielder James Milner is doubtful.

Mikel Arteta still has a long list of players on the treatment table that include Callum Chambers (knee injury), Pablo Mari (ankle knee), Gabriel Martinelli (knee injury), Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder injury) and Shkodran Mustafi (muscle injury). Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf injury) and Kieran Tierney (muscle injury) are doubts for a return.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 60 Premier League home games (W49 D11) since a 1-2 loss against in April 2017. Only (86 between 2004-2008) and Liverpool themselves (63 between 1978-1980) have had longer such runs in English top-flight history.

Arsenal are looking to win their opening three games to a Premier League season for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign, when they won their first five.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Tips and Predictions

Liverpool’s last eight league home matches (W7, D1) have averaged 4.38 total goals, and five of the eight featured both teams scoring. This fixture has been known for goals over the past couple of seasons and an outcome that will see three goals or more with both sides finding the back of the net is priced at (1.90).

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at (1.90) with BetKing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.