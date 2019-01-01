Liverpool to unleash rested Salah on Napoli after taking no risks in Crystal Palace win

The Egyptian saw an ankle problem rule him out of contention for a starting berth against the Eagles, but he will be ready for Champions League duty

are ready to unleash Mohamed Salah on in the after taking no risks on his fitness during a 2-1 win over .

The Egyptian forward saw no action for his country during the recent international break as he continues to manage a niggling ankle complaint.

With that knock taken into account, Jurgen Klopp left a prolific presence out of his starting XI for a trip to Selhurst Park.

It appeared at one stage as though he would be required in south London, with Wilfried Zaha cancelling out an opening goal from Sadio Mane.

Klopp was ready to introduce Salah, but Liverpool restored their lead against the Eagles within three minutes of being hauled level.

Roberto Firmino was the man to drag them over the line and to another three points which have maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

With Salah able to take in a well-earned rest, his manager expects him to be raring to go when attention switches to European action in midweek.

giants Napoli are due at Anfield on Wednesday and Klopp believes he will be in a position to include a talismanic figure from the off.

The Liverpool boss told reporters when asked for an update on Salah’s fitness: “Mo is all good.

“He couldn't train for nine days; he was with the Egyptian national team, went home and trained kind of 60 or 70 per cent the day before yesterday [Thursday].

“Yesterday was the first time 100 per cent, so we had then to make the decision of whether we started him or not.

“We didn't start him, we wanted to bring him on as you probably saw but then we scored. So, we could rest him, that’s really good and Wednesday he will be back.”

Salah has taken in 17 appearances for Liverpool this season, recording nine goals across all competitions.

He was involved in the only defeat suffered by the Reds in 2019-20, which came against Napoli in September.

Klopp’s men will be eager to avenge that reversal on home soil, allowing them to book a place in the last 16 of the Champions League and take another sizeable step towards a successful defence of the continental crown they claimed in 2018-19.