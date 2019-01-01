Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Wolves

Everything you need to know ahead of the final Premier League clash of the season at Anfield on Sunday

They couldn't, could they?

will hope for a final-day miracle as they look to clinch their first league title since 1990.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds take on at Anfield on Sunday, though eyes and ears will be on events at the Amex Stadium, where host .

Anything less than a win for City would open the door for Liverpool, who can finish the campaign with a remarkable 97 points, should they overcome Nuno Espirito Santo's impressive side.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's meeting...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool will welcome back Mohamed Salah, who missed the midweek classic with due to concussion. The Egyptian will be cleared to face Wolves after the head injury sustained at Newcastle last weekend.

Checks will be made on both Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson, who was forced off against Barcelona after a kick to the calf. The Scot has a better chance of being fit than Firmino, who has missed the last two games due to a muscle issue.

Naby Keita (groin) is another absentee, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be assessed. Adam Lallana is unlikely to feature.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

Salah will be expected to return to the starting XI, most likely at the expense of Xherdan Shaqiri.

James Milner will deputise at left-back if Robertson is not passed fit, allowing Gini Wijnaldum to return in midfield.



Both Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren will hope to get a start at centre-back, in place of Joel Matip.

Wolves Team News

Nuno will have a full-strength squad to choose from for Sunday's game.

Wolves captain Conor Coady came through the ranks at Liverpool, making two first-team appearances for the Reds.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The game will kick off at 3pm BST. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event. In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 10am ET.

