Liverpool stars Salah, Mane up for Premier League Player of Year

Salah is aiming to become to the first player to retain the award in over a decade, with his Senegalese counterpart eyeing a maiden honour

stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are in the running for the Premier League Player of the Year award.

Salah was last year’s winner and currently dominates the division's scoring charts with 22 goals while Mane has enjoyed his most successful season of his career, breathing down Salah's neck with 20 efforts of his own.

Both players have helped Liverpool in their chase for a first Premier League title since 1990.

Joining them on the shortlist are teammate and PFA Player of the Year winner Virgil van Dijk, 's trio of Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling, and talisman Eden Hazard.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Salah was absent through injury as Liverpool bagged an unprecendent 4-0 comeback win at Anfield to book a spot in the final of the Uefa .

Jurgen Klopp will hope to have the 26-year-old for the final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A win for the Reds and either a draw or a loss for Manchester City against at Hove Albion would see Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy.

On the international scene, Salah and Mane are set to feature for and respectively at the 2019 .