Liverpool's Salah reveals how he wants to improve his game before Manchester United clash

The Egyptian forward is more keen on recording a victory against the Red Devils in Monday’s blockbuster clash at Old Trafford

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's main focus is not on registering a club record should he score against Manchester United in Monday’s Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

Salah has scored 158 goals in 257 games since joining Liverpool in 2017, helping Jurgen Klopp’s men to Premier League, Champions League, FA and Carabao Cup wins in that period.

His next goal for the club will lift him into outright eighth place on Liverpool’s list of all-time top scorers behind the legendary Kenny Dalglish who has 172 but victory is all that matters for the Egyptian.

"I know about the records, for sure, I can’t lie. But I’m just trying to really make the team win games," Salah told the club’s website.

"It’s not just about my record, it’s just that I want the team to win the Premier League and Champions League this season,” he added.

The 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot winner is also keen to sort out the small details that he feels will separate him from the rest.

"I’m really focused on small details because I think small details, at the end of the day, are going to make a huge difference between players," said the two-time PFA Player of the Year.

"So, on the details, I really try to ask about everything and have all the details. Not just in the game, even outside; food, drink, hydration, sleep, time, everything. I’m really crazy and particular about that because I think it has made a huge difference."

Salah, who has scored one goal for Liverpool this season, has broken numerous records since joining the Reds while winning the Golden Boot Award on three occasions (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2021-22).

The Egyptian has been a thorn in the flesh for United over the years, scoring 10 goals, nine in the Premier League against the Red Devils, including five last season with three of them coming in Liverpool’s 5-0 victory at Old Trafford in October.

Even if he scores against United, Salah still has some catching up to do since Ian Rush leads the all-time top scorer's list with 346 goals followed by Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241), Billy Liddell (228), Steven Gerrard (186) and Robbie Fowler (183).