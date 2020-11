Liverpool star Salah tests positive for Covid-19, Egyptian FA confirms

The Reds forward has been on international duty with his country, but will now have to self isolate after confirmation he has coronavirus

forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has announced.

Salah is currently on international duty, but will now have to enter self-isolation.

A statement on the EFA website said: "The medical swab conducted on our national football team showed that our player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, is infected with coronavirus after his test came positive, although he does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team tested negative

More teams

"Our international star underwent the medical protocol after contact between the doctor of the team. Mohammed Abu Al-Ola, and his English club Liverpool, in addition to isolating him inside his room and also isolating all contacts.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"Our star is subject to more checks during the coming hours."

Article continues below

The news is a fresh blow for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has already lost central defender Joe Gomez during this international break. The defender was injured during a training session and had to undergo surgery on his knee, he now faces months out.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also long term absentees with injury for the Premier League champions.

More to follow.