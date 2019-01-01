Liverpool players embracing Premier League title race pressure, says Henderson

The Reds midfielder insists his team-mates are enjoying the spotlight that comes with being involved in a title challenge this season

Henderson insists are relishing the pressure of being involved in a title race.

The Reds are currently top of the league alongside reigning champions with the Merseyside club looking to win their first crown in 29 years.

Questions have arisen regarding Liverpool’s credentials, with the squad thin on experience when it comes to such high-pressure situations.

James Milner has won the title with Manchester City previously, while Daniel Sturridge is the only other player in the squad with a Premier League winners medal.

The squad’s lack of experience has caused onlookers to doubt the club’s title credentials and ability to cope with the situation over the rest of the campaign.

But their captain, who joined the club from Sunderland in 2011, insists his team-mates are loving the expectation that comes with being at the top of the table.

“There are no free swings when you play for Liverpool and nor should there be,” Henderson was quoted in the Mirror.

“No-one here wants to be the underdog or the outsider - all of our team want expectation because it means you’re performing at the highest level.”

As well as the Premier League, the Reds remain firmly in the hunt for glory too this season.

They battled to a 0-0 draw at home against Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the round-of-16, with the second leg to come on March 13.

Despite the possibility of European success though, the Liverpool captain insists they are just taking each game as it comes rather than prioritising any particular competition.

“This season there has been external discussion about whether we should prioritise certain comps over others,” Henderson added.

“One place that discussion has not happened is at Melwood. There’s no need to prioritise so we don’t.

“We have to have the attitude in each and every game that the priority is to win. It’s that simple. If you start thinking we’d sooner win this or that, then you’ll end up failing.

"If you give yourself an excuse you’ll end up with nothing. We look for and take no excuses. Ever.”

Liverpool’s next fixture is against in the Premier League on Sunday.