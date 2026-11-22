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Liverpool delivered a tactical masterclass at Anfield, ruthlessly exploiting an early Leny Yoro red card to secure a dominant 4-0 victory. Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha, and Víctor Muñoz ensured a miserable start for Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure as Manchester United manager.

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Liverpool reasserted their dominance at Anfield with a comprehensive 4-0 dismantling of a struggling Manchester United. The match was fundamentally altered as early as the 8th minute when Yoro was shown a straight red card for a professional foul on Alexander Isak. This systemic failure in the United defensive line allowed Szoboszlai to open the scoring from the resulting free-kick, followed quickly by a clever Wirtz finish. The visitors, reduced to a low block by necessity, offered little in transition, and Liverpool’s 64% possession eventually told as the game wore on.

The second half saw the hosts maintain a high defensive line, suffocating any potential counter-attacks spearheaded by Bruno Fernandes. Ngumoha capped a fine individual display with a powerful strike in the 66th minute before substitute Muñoz added late gloss to the scoreline. Tactically, Andoni Iraola’s side demonstrated superior spatial awareness, recording an expected goals (xG) value of 4.38 compared to United's 0.63. The result leaves Liverpool firmly in the top four hunt, while their rivals remain mired in a relegation battle, sitting 19th in the Premier League table.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Alisson Becker - 7/10

Alisson enjoyed one of his quieter afternoons, though he remained alert to preserve his clean sheet. He made 4 saves in total, including a vital parry from a late Fernandes effort to ensure the visitors left without even a consolation goal. His distribution was typically efficient, facilitating Liverpool's high-tempo buildup.

Ronald Araujo - 8/10

A defensive titan on the right side of the central pairing, Araujo recorded 11 defensive interventions. He was instrumental in neutralising Matheus Cunha and later Joshua Zirkzee, winning 3 duels and maintaining an impeccable positional discipline that allowed Liverpool to commit numbers forward.

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Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

The captain was a calming influence at the back, dominant in the air as usual. He nearly added to the scoreline himself with two headers from corners, one of which was a significant chance early in the first half. He marshalled the backline with ease against United's numerical disadvantage.

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Jeremy Jacquet - 7/10

Stepping into a high-stakes fixture, Jacquet looked composed alongside Van Dijk. He was quick to sweep up long balls intended for Bryan Mbeumo and showed great maturity in his passing, rarely losing possession when United attempted a rare press.

Milos Kerkez - 7/10

Kerkez provided excellent width on the left flank, consistently overlapping to create overloads against Diogo Dalot. His energy was key in the first-half blitz, and while he wasn't directly involved in the goals, his movement stretched the United defensive shape to breaking point.

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Midfield

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

The Argentine functioned as the metronome in the double pivot, completing the vast majority of his passes before being replaced in the 72nd minute. He helped Liverpool maintain their 88% pass accuracy, recycling possession effectively and shielding the back four during United’s sporadic breaks.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 9/10

A relentless performance from the Hungarian. He opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a pinpoint free-kick into the bottom corner and dominated the statistics with 81 passes and 7 total shots. His ability to find pockets of space between the lines made him a constant threat to the 10 men of United.

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Florian Wirtz - 9/10

Wirtz was the creative heartbeat of the side, producing a moment of pure class to hook in Liverpool’s second goal in the 13th minute. He later provided a sublime assist for Muñoz's late goal, finishing the match with a massive influence on the game's tactical flow.

Attack

Bradley Barcola - 8/10

Operating on the right, Barcola’s pace was a nightmare for Lisandro Martínez. He provided the assist for Ngumoha’s goal with a trademark burst down the flank and cross. He was unlucky not to score himself, forcing Senne Lammens into several difficult saves.

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Rio Ngumoha - 9/10

A breakout performance from the young talent. Ngumoha provided the dinked assist for Wirtz’s early goal and then showed incredible composure to smash home the third goal in the 66th minute. His directness and technical quality were far too much for the United backline to handle.

Alexander Isak - 7/10

While he didn't get on the scoresheet, Isak's contribution was pivotal. It was his intelligent run that forced the red card from Leny Yoro in the 8th minute, effectively winning the game for his side in that moment. He remained a focal point for the attack until his 85th-minute substitution.

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Substitutes & Manager

Víctor Muñoz - 8/10

Introduced in the 72nd minute, Muñoz took his goal brilliantly in the 82nd minute, combining with Wirtz before slotting home. A high-impact cameo that underlined Liverpool's squad depth.

Trey Nyoni - 7/10

Replaced Mac Allister for the final 20 minutes and looked very comfortable in the engine room. He saw a late shot fly just wide but showed great promise in his ball retention.

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Jeremie Frimpong - 6/10

Came on late for Ngumoha to provide fresh legs and defensive cover as Liverpool saw out the result.

Joe Gomez - 6/10

Brought on for Araujo in the 85th minute to ensure no late lapses in concentration occurred.

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Lewis Koumas - 6/10

A late entry for Isak; he provided energy in the closing stages as Anfield celebrated.

Andoni Iraola - 9/10

Iraola’s tactical setup was perfect. He instructed his team to exploit the wide areas once United went down to 10 men, and his decision to start Ngumoha was vindicated. His side looks increasingly like a well-oiled machine capable of dismantling any defensive block.