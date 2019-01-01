Klopp: This isn't Liverpool's last chance to win Premier League

The Reds will get other chances to conquer English football's top division if they fail this season, according to the club's German boss

Jurgen Klopp hit out at 's critics and said this would not be his team's last chance to win a title.

Liverpool have endured an indifferent run of form, holding a one-point lead at the top despite drawing three of their past four league games.

The Reds are without a league title since 1990, leading to even greater pressure on the club to end their drought.

But ahead of hosting Watford on Wednesday, manager Klopp reminded his side's doubters there would be other opportunities.

"This is not our last chance – that's a very important thing. This is our first chance. There's a massive difference," the German told a press conference on Tuesday.

"Is that really the only chance we have to become champions? I'm not sure. With the first chance, you jump in and then see if it works out.

"Sometimes it does, sometimes not. This will not be our last, 100 per cent not."

While much improved defensively this season, Liverpool have scored just five goals in their past five games in all competitions, including Sunday's 0-0 draw at Manchester United.

Klopp has questioned his team's critics during this stuttering period and said there was always going to be a tough spell for his side to get through.

"When we win 1-0 we have to explain why we don't fly or score like last year. If we draw we have to explain why we don't win 1-0," he said.

"I know I didn't look like I enjoyed the second half at United, but that's how it is. It's hard work. If the mood drops a little I understand it is my job to kick a few a****.

"Obviously a lot of teams before us tried to be champions and it didn't work out so it was always the manager or the team or other stuff like that.

"There is always a moment when, if we are not 25 points ahead, a season gets tricky. Always. Leicester [City] had that. had it. Only City last year didn't really have it. Apart from that it always happens. [Even] are not fluent in ."

After negotiating the match with , a huge Merseyside derby against beckons for the Reds on Sunday at Goodison Park, before next week's last-16 second leg tie against .