Liverpool need to sign a centre-back or kiss goodbye to their Premier League crown, says Aldridge

Jurgen Klopp cannot afford not to address a defensive injury crisis in the January transfer window, according to a club legend

need to sign a centre-back or else they can kiss goodbye to their Premier League crown, according to John Aldridge.

The Reds stormed to their first league title in three decades in 2019-20, becoming the first team in history to secure the trophy with seven games to spare.

Jurgen Klopp's are leading the pack once again heading into the new year, but their rise to the top of the table has not been nearly as smooth this time around.

Liverpool are two points clear of second-placed after 15 fixtures, with a trip to Newcastle up next on Wednesday night, where they will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with .

Valuable points have also been dropped against and this season, while their 7-2 defeat away at on October 10 sent shockwaves through the entire division.

Klopp's cause has not been helped by a defensive injury crisis which has seen Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez both miss two months of action, with neither man expected to return until after January.

Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold also spent time on the sidelines with respective knocks, while Joel Matip's fitness struggles continued as he limped off during the clash with West Brom at the weekend.

It has been suggested that Liverpool will soldier on with their current squad rather than dip into the winter transfer window for reinforcements, but Aldridge says his old club cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

"Word has been coming out of Anfield suggesting Liverpool are not looking to sign anyone next month, but it has to be a smokescreen because they simply have to sign a centre-half if they are serious about retaining the Premier League title," The Reds legend told Sunday World.

"Joel Matip's injury in Sunday's 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion confirmed what we have all appreciated for some time now - Liverpool have to spend money on a good quality defender.

"I like Matip, and if he could be relied upon to play the majority of games in the second-half of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp might be able to get through to next summer with the current squad.

"Yet, the reality facing Liverpool heading into Wednesday's game at Newcastle is pretty stark - they have one senior centre-back to call upon and he is a midfielder, Fabinho.

"The injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have ripped a hole in Liverpool's defensive line and with Matip clearly struggling with his fitness, Liverpool are horribly short at the centre of their defence.

Aldridge added on Klopp putting faith in the club's academy stars to see them through a testing period being a risky tactic: "Fabinho has been brilliant filling in at centre-back, but the suggestion that captain Jordan Henderson or Gini Wijnaldum can play in there is nonsense.

"Liverpool need three of their best midfielders to play in the position they are meant to be in, and while Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have done well at centre-back, playing youngsters in such a vital position is a recipe for disaster.

"Against the top sides in the , youngsters are liable to found out - and that could also be the case in the Premier League."

Asked how much Liverpool should invest in reinforcements when the market reopens, the former Reds striker responded: "Liverpool's transfer committee, and especially recruiter-in-chief Michael Edwards, has done a magnificent job of identifying the right players in recent years and now they need to pull another rabbit out of the hat.

"It's not easy to sign top players in January, but Liverpool pulled off major coups when they got Luis Suarez and Virgil van Dijk mid-way through previous seasons and it shows what is possible.

"I don't know what players may be available in this transfer window, but the Premier League title is on the line here and Liverpool have to do all they can to back Klopp and give him the best chance to clinch it."