Liverpool’s Mane on future and ambitions: ‘It is great titles I want’

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has revealed some of his future ambitions as his Liverpool contract is set to end next season.

Mane has stated his ambition is to win ‘great titles’ and is grateful that he has had talented

teammates and coaches at the Premier League club.

"Me, my only obsession is to continue to win," Mane said, as per French Football.

"My driving force is this: win, win, and win! Of course, there are plenty of great players or great coaches that I really like, but at Liverpool, I already have plenty of great players and already a great coach too.

"More than great players, it is great titles that I want."

Mane was part of the Teranga Lions squad that fought and won the African Cup of Nations title in Cameroon in February. This was Senegal’s first Afcon title after previously appearing in two finals, in 2002 and 2019.

"This emotion [of winning Afcon], is grandiose," he explained.

"It is the first time that it has happened to me with such intensity. It was so strong that it took me a long time to realize. As if everything had been blocked in my head.

"Seeing the ball shake the net [during the penalty shoot-outs], I had feelings that I had never known. Incredibly strong.

"And then, while I was still high, I remember that Idrissa ‘Gana’ Gueye came to hug me, repeating: ‘We did it, we did it, we did it, Sadie!’ It was like a dream. And I really didn't want to wake up.

"In fact, sometimes I still find it hard to realize, even more than a month later. I'm alone in my living room, and there I start to smile and say to myself, ‘Ah yes, we did it, we won the Afcon’.

"As if I needed to repeat it to myself often to believe it, it's so huge.

"However, I know a little about what it is to win. I have already won a Champions League and a Club World Cup in 2019, and the Premier League in 2020. But that surpasses everything. Not an hour goes by that I don't think about it."

After winning the Carabao Cup, Mane and Liverpool are still in contention for the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles.