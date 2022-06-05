The former Super Eagles midfielder praises the 30-year-old after he etched his name in the history books of the Lions of Teranga

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has labelled winger Sadio Mane as one of the “world’s most influential players” after his hat-trick propelled Senegal to a 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory against Benin on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Liverpool star was the hero for the Lions of Teranga after he scored two goals in the first half and another in the second period in their Group L opener at Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade.

Mane’s first goal arrived in the 12th minute when he converted from the penalty spot and he doubled Senegal’s lead in the 22nd minute. In the second period, he scored the third, also from the penalty spot in the 60th minute, before Junior Olaitan pulled a goal back for the Squirrels in the 88th minute.

In the process, Mane's hat-trick saw him leapfrog Henri Camara to become the highest-scoring Senegal player in international football history. He has scored 32 goals, three more than Camara, who represented the West Africans between 1999 and 2008 and managed 99 appearances.

According to the 47-year-old Oliseh, who managed 54 appearances for Nigeria and scored two goals, the former Southampton player is currently on another level and “I love watching him play.”

“Simply Africa’s and arguably, one of the world’s current most influential footballers,” Oliseh, who played for top European clubs including Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus, said on his Twitter handle.

Mane was among the star players for Liverpool as they won the Carling and FA Cups last season but missed out on the Premier League title on the final day to Manchester City. He was also influential as Liverpool reached the final of the Champions League where they lost 1-0 against Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28.

In the top-flight, the attacker was ranked fifth in the goalscoring charts with a total of 16 goals, as well as being the team's second-most prolific league scorer and also provided two assists.

Mane will hope to continue with his goal-scoring form when Senegal face Rwanda in their matchday two of the qualifiers at Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade on June 7.