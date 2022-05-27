Liverpool's Mane changed mind about Manchester United after Klopp conversation

The Senegal international explains how he managed to ditch the Red Devils for the Reds despite agreeing a deal in principle with the former

Sadio Mane has revealed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp snapped him up from under the nose of Manchester United.

The Red Devils were keen to land the Senegal international from Southampton in their bid to strengthen the attacking department, but Mane opted to join the Reds for £34million instead.

"I have to say, I was really close to going to Manchester United," the Lion of Teranga told the Telegraph.

"I had the contract there. I had it all agreed. It was all ready, but instead, I thought, 'No, I want to go to Liverpool’. I was convinced to go with Klopp’s project."

The 30-year-old then explained how the transfer to the Reds came about and how an earlier deal with Borussia Dortmund did not go through, where Klopp was also interested in his services.

"I still remember the first time I got the call from Klopp. I was watching TV. It was an action movie – because I love movies – and he said, 'Sadio, listen, I want to explain to you what happened at Dortmund'.

"That was when he thought of signing me for Dortmund and for some reason it didn’t work out. He tried to explain and I said, 'it’s okay, it happened’. I forgave him.

"Then he said, 'now I want you at Liverpool’. And I said, 'Okay, Dortmund is behind us, let’s focus on the future.'"

Mane, who has played across the front line for the Merseyside team, then revealed the initial positional plan.

"He said, 'we have a big project at Liverpool and I want you to be part of it'," Mane continued.

"Then he asked what position I wanted because he could see at Southampton I played on the right side and I used to play on the left.

"I said I prefer left, and then he said, 'but Coutinho is on the left!' So I said, never mind, I will play on the right. I could see myself in all the positions."



Mane played on the right flank during his first season, but after Mohamed Salah arrived at the club, operated mostly from the left.

With the arrival of Luis Diaz in January and Roberto Firmino's fitness problems this season, Mane has operated more centrally in recent months.



During his stay at Liverpool, Mane has managed to win six trophies and on Saturday, he will be expected to line up against Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League final.