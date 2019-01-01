Liverpool-linked Tonali told he's going nowhere by Brescia president Cellino

The teenage midfielder is expected to attract more interest in the summer transfer window but has been told to prepare himself for life in Serie A

Sandro Tonali continues to be linked to the likes of , but the teenage midfielder has been told by Brescia president Massimo Cellino that he is going nowhere this summer.

The 18-year-old is one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football.

He has, however, spent his club career to this point turning out in the Italian second tier.

That grounding has served him well, and Brescia will be among the elite in 2019-20.

Tonali has helped them to promotion into and is expected to stick around regardless of the interest expected to be shown in him.

That is because enigmatic owner Cellino has no intention of parting with a prized asset in the next transfer window.

He has told Radio Rai: “Tonali needs to grow, Brescia is the best place to do it.

“To whom do I compare him? He reminds me of Falcao. A complete player, but a bit different.

“He has the cold blood of a killer, the smile of a child and is still 19 years old.

“He’s a nice surprise, a nice player.”

Cellino added: “Sell him? It's so hard to find good players that I have no intention of giving anyone up to weaken the team.

“We will be back in Serie A after so many years, repeating the errors of the past would be a mistake.”

Tonali has passed the 50 appearance mark in his second season as a regular at Brescia.

He has been included in Roberto Mancini’s senior squad this term, while making his debut at U21 level.

More recognition is expected to come his way, both at club level and on an international stage.

The likes of Liverpool will likely continue to monitor his progress, with a scramble for his signature set to be sparked whenever the exit door is opened at Brescia.