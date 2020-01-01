Liverpool legend Rush says current Reds side could be better than teams of the past

The Anfield club's all-time leading goalscorer has saluted the job done by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff

legend Ian Rush believes the current Liverpool team may actually be better than some of his legendary Reds teams of the past.

Jurgen Klopp's side took home the last season and were cruising to a Premier League title in 2019-20 before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a resolution to the campaign still unclear.

Regardless of how the season is resolved Klopp has built a side equipped to win a multitude of trophies, much like the Reds teams of the 1980s that were led by Rush.

More teams

The former international is Liverpool's all-time record goalscorer and led the Merseyside club to five English championships and two European Cups during a glorious spell.

Rush has been impressed with what Klopp has built at Anfield and says that even though the current side lacks the sheer number of trophies his won, in some respects they have already surpassed them.

"To be on a par, they need success but looking back at records they’re actually better," Rush told the Mirror. "But you do need trophies – it does help!”

Liverpool have broken a number of records in an amazing 2019-20 season, including the best start to any European top-five league with 20 wins from 21 games. They are also on course to win the Premier League by a record margin as they currently boast a 25-point lead over .

Rush said it's been an amazing response after missing out on the title in 2018-19 by one point behind City.

“Look at last season, they got 96 points and didn’t win the league so they have upped their game again," Rush said. “To not win the league, Jurgen Klopp had to say, ‘we’ve got to do even better.’ They have done. They’ve been absolutely incredible.”

Article continues below

Rush has noticed plenty of similarities between Klopp's team and the Liverpool teams of his era, noting both were led by impressive managers and backroom staffs.

"What Jurgen Klopp has done as well – we called it the boot room with Bob Paisley manager, Ronnie Moran, Joe Fagan and Roy Evans – he has a great team behind him with his coaching staff," Rush continued.

“It’s the coaching staff that keep the players happy, entertained and you need a leader. Paisley was that leader in our day and Jurgen is that leader today and that makes all the difference.”