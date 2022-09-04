Liverpool's Klopp: Maybe Salah was too wide in a few moments in Merseyside Derby at Everton

The Reds tactician has insisted the 30-year-old had to adapt to the situation as his team dropped points for the fourth time this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has discussed suggestions his star player Mohamed Salah is spending more time wide as opposed to the previous campaigns.

The Egypt captain couldn't help the Reds claim maximum points in the Merseyside Derby against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. Despite the visitors coming into the match as favourites, the Toffees matched them and the Premier League game eventually ended 0-0 with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford standing strong for the home team.

In the post-match interview, the German tactician explained the reason why the Pharaohs' attacker seemed to spend more time wide but denied claims that is where he has been asked to play.

"No, it is not more than other seasons or whatever, I am not sure what you see there," Klopp said as quoted by the Liverpool website.

"We want to have Mo [Salah] there in this position; but we want to have Mo [Salah], and we always had him, more often in central positions as well. [On Saturday] especially we wanted to use the boys a bit more centrally, but we didn’t have a lot of time to train obviously.

"Actually, we only recovered, we spoke a lot about it, I’m not sure I was clear enough in the first half about what we wanted."

Klopp then explained further why the 2022/23 golden boot winner had to play as he did, "In the moments when we played, when Mo [Salah] dropped or when Lucho [Luis Diaz] dropped after two or three passes they were completely free in between the lines because Darwin [Nunez] kept the last line back with his pure presence and they like to drop pretty early.

"But we didn’t do that often enough, you are right. I don’t think in the season he is too often wide, maybe today in a few moments yes. But he could have scored again in the last minute pretty much."

Liverpool have collected just nine points from the six matches they have played this season.