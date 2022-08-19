Liverpool's Klopp addresses Keita transfer rumours ahead of Manchester United clash: Nothing, absolutely nothing

The former Borussia Dortmund manager further hinted the player might feature against the Red Devils after missing the draw against Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refuted transfer rumours linking midfielder Naby Keita with a move away from Liverpool.

The 27-year-old has been in and out of the side, largely due to injuries, and the Guinea international has been linked with a return to his former team RB Leipzig.

The German tactician addressed the Keita transfer reports, hinting the club is ready to keep the midfielder whose contract expires in 12 months' time.

"It is really funny when I have to respond on 'news' because what you would learn if you sat on my side of the table is how often 0.0 [percent truth] is behind ‘news,’" Klopp said in a presser as reported by This is Anfield.

"So you think, 'oh, what can I believe at all?'. Nothing, absolutely nothing."

The former Borussia Dortmund manager further hinted the player might feature on Monday when the Reds make a trip to Manchester United in the Premier League.

Keita was benched on Monday as the Merseyside outfit drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Anfield, andKlopp explained why the former Horoya player did not feature.

"Naby was ill for a week, last week on the bench, been in training, looks really good, all fine," the 55-year-old coach added.

"[He is] not a player who is overly happy when he is not playing, but it should not be so.

"It is completely fine, nobody came to me and asked me anything about that."

Liverpool have not recorded any wins this season yet - they started their campaign with a 2-2 draw away to Fulham before again collecting another point at home against the Eagles.

It is worse for the Red Devils; they lost 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion in their first match of the 2022/23 campaign before a humiliating 4-0 loss away to Brentford to go bottom of the table after matchday two.