Shaqiri 'out for a while' with calf tear

The Liverpool winger is not available for some time after suffering the injury on international duty, according to boss Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed will be without Xherdan Shaqiri for the start of their pre-season programme due to a calf tear.

Shaqiri picked up the injury during 's Nations League clash with on June 9.

The 27-year-old returned to Liverpool's Melwood training complex on Monday, but he faces a period of rehabilitation before he can take part in full training.

"Shaq is still injured from the national team and it will take a while until he is in again," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"He has a tear in his calf, so he will not be involved for a while."

Shaqiri, a reported £13 million signing from last year, also spent time on the sidelines towards the end of last season with a groin injury. The 27-year-old winger has made 24 Premier League appearances since that transfer last summer, and has expressed his desire to remain with the club.

Liverpool kick off their warm-up matches ahead of the new campaign with an evening trip to neighbours Tranmere Rovers on Thursday, their first test since lifting the trophy at the beginning of June.

The Merseyside outfit will then face Bradford City at Valley Parade before jetting off to the USA to compete in the Intercontinental Champions Cup. Matches in that tournament are scheduled versus European sides , , CP, and .

Article continues below

Meanwhile Klopp took the time to congratulate the members of his side who had triumphed in ’s recent Copa America win. Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino were both called up by Seleção, as Tite’s men pulled off a 3-1 victory over in the final

“I wrote them a message immediately after the game,” Klopp also revealed to Liverpoolfc.com. “I was sent a couple of videos, voice messages and stuff like that. They had a good time.

The Reds will try once again to beat to the Premier League title this term, kicking off with their first match versus on August 9th. Before that, they will also compete with the Blues for the FA Community shield on August 4th.