‘Liverpool haven’t got better players than Man Utd or Arsenal’ – Belief is key for Klopp, says Barnes

The Reds legend believes spirit has carried those at Anfield a long way, with there little to choose between their squad and those of domestic rivals

“haven’t got better players than or or ”, claims John Barnes, with the Reds’ success built on “more belief”.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have become winners and serious contenders for the Premier League title.

Big money has been invested in a star-studded squad, but the same can be said for domestic and European rivals.

Liverpool have found a way of getting everybody playing to their full potential, while those at Old Trafford and Emirates Stadium struggle for consistency and a clear footballing philosophy.

Barnes believes it is that which separates the Reds from their competitors, rather than any quality issues, with the men from Merseyside proving what can be achieved with the right mindset.

The Anfield legend told The Offside Rule Exclusives: “Liverpool haven’t got better players than Manchester United or Arsenal or Tottenham.

“What they have is more harmony, more belief, togetherness, and belief in the manager.”

Liverpool’s efforts in 2019-20 have seen them open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

A 30-year wait for top-flight glory could soon be brought to a close, but the Reds discovered to their cost last season that anything can happen over the course of a gruelling campaign.

Klopp’s side are considered to have played better last term than they are in the present, with defensive leaks posing a problem, but Barnes claims that counts for little when positive results are still being collected.

The ex- international added: “Of course, I'll be happy to win the league on 90 points this year, but I won't say that this is a better season than last season, if we lose three games and win the league on 90 points.

“It's an exciting time because we have now given Jurgen support. We trust him and we always have.

“When you have that harmony and togetherness, the fans, the Liverpool family or football family, generally speaking, you can succeed.”

Liverpool will be back in action on Saturday when they play host to , with a derby date against and trip to Bournemouth then set to carry them through to a crucial Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg on December 10.