'Liverpool goal will just raise my confidence more', says Brighton striker Ini Umotong

The Nigerian international has delighted to inspire the Seagulls to a winning start in 2019 and getting on the score sheet as well

Brighton striker Ini Umotong was delighted after inspiring her side to a 2-0 victory over Liverpool in an English Women's Super League encounter, stressing that the feat will raise her 'confidence more'.

Umotong contributed to the Seagulls' opener before getting on the scoresheet to help her side to a comfortable win on Sunday.

“We knew it was going to be an important game," Umotong told club website.

“Liverpool were a few places ahead of us and the pressure was on us, but we executed the game plan well. We kept a clean sheet, scored two goals and I thought the performance from all of the girls was really good, and it’s a great way to start 2019.

“As an individual and as a team, the performance has shown that when we work well together, we can achieve a lot as a group.

“The whole squad has had a massive confidence boost and personally for me scoring that goal will just raise my confidence more."

Umotong is expected to join the Nigeria squad for this month’s China invitational after Brighton's Continental Tyres League Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester City on Thursday.