Liverpool forward Salah returns another positive Covid-19 test
Mohamed Salah has returned another positive Covid-19 test, the Egyptian football association has confirmed, meaning he will have to continue a period of self-isolation.
The Liverpool star originally tested positive for coronavirus on November 14 despite initial confusion over the test results.
Indeed, the Egyptian FA removed an initial statement that confirmed the positive result for Salah before releasing another update soon after that explained a second swab had also returned a Covid-19 positive.
And despite there being the potential for a false-positive outcome - whereby an initial positive test is then followed by a negative result - Salah has now again tested positive for Covid-19 four days after the initial announcement.
