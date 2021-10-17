Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane says he is happy and proud to have scored 100 Premier League goals, hoping to get more, and trophies as well.

The Senegal international latched onto a precise Mohamed Salah pass in the ninth minute to open the scoring against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Egyptian was also on target with Brazilian Roberto Firmino scoring a hat-trick to help the Reds to a healthy 5-0 win.

But eyes were on the Senegal international who became only the third African to score 100 league goals in the English game, behind Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba and Salah.

"Honestly, when I came to the Premier League my dream was to score as many as I can and especially to win trophies," Mane told Liverpool's official portal.

"So today [Saturday] I’m very happy and very proud to score 100 goals. Hopefully, more goals [are] coming and also trophies coming."

Mane also commented on Salah's fine effort. The Pharaohs' captain danced past three defenders before firing his effort beyond the Hornets' goalkeeper.

Just before the international break, the attacker had also managed to get past three Manchester City defenders before scoring in the 2-2 draw and his teammate has now ranked the two goals.

"I think it’s a better goal than City! But it’s no surprise for us because we know his quality, one of the best players in the world. He showed it [on Saturday]," Mane continued.

"[Firmino] as well – he showed it – one of the best for sure in the world. I’m very happy for them.

"Especially [Firmino's] hat-trick, it was not an easy time for him with injuries but he is back and I’m happy for him. Hopefully, he will be here for us and score more goals for us until the end of the season."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also lauded his attacker for reaching the milestone.

"And the special thing is, we should not forget that Mane – I'm not sure if he scored penalties for Southampton, not that I know – scored 100 goals without a penalty, so that makes a difference for sure," the German said.

"It's a special number, absolutely. He should be and will be, hopefully, proud of that. That doesn't happen for a lot of players. You don't have to talk about Mane's quality – he's a world-class player as well. It's incredible how good he is. Big day for him, 100 percent, and I'm really happy for him."