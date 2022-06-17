Liverpool forward Mane excites fans with his humility after playing on muddy surface in hometown

Supporters in awe at the Senegal forward who traded the well-manicured pitches for the rough field when he joined locals in a kickabout in Bambali

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has excited fans after posting images and a clip of himself playing in the rain on a muddy field with locals in his hometown of Bambali.

Mane joined Senegalese legends Papiss Cisse, the by former Newcastle striker, as well as ex-Liverpool forward El-Hadji Diouf, alongside international team-mate Mbaye Diagne in the kickabout with some locals from the village.

“Back to the source with a gala match on the Bambaly pitch where it all started!!! A big thank you to my brothers @papissdembacisse @mbayediagne909 @desire.segbe and without forgetting my lifelong idol, sacred @elhadji_diouf11_officiel,” Mane wrote in a post online.

The 30-year-old is known for his numerous charities in Bambali where he has helped build a hospital, a school as well as a mosque, and fans were in awe at his humility for trading the well-manicured pitches he is used to for the rough, muddy surface.

Mane has been linked with a move away from Liverpool with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich reportedly having sealed personal terms with him before agreeing a fee with the Reds.

He has enhanced his status as one of the world’s top forwards with his 120 goals in 269 games in six years at Liverpool.

The all-time Senegal leading scorer, who has 33 goals for his country, netted 23 last seasons as the Reds won a Carabao and FA Cup double before they were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City and the Champions League crown by Real Madrid.

What do you make of Mane’s gesture in Bambali? Share your thoughts below.