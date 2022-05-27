Liverpool fans want Mane to snub Bayern Munich but supporters of Bundesliga champions thrilled with rumours
Fans online have expressed mixed feelings towards reports that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to join Bundesliga champions Bayer Munich.
Reports on Friday claimed Mane is close to agreeing a three-year deal with the Bavarian giants with his agent reportedly meeting Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic ‘who expressed the club’s interest’.
The reports further claimed that Mane informed him that Bayern is an ‘attractive destination for him.’
This comes just a day after Mane promised to give the ‘best answer’ regarding his future after Saturday’s Uefa Champions League final against Real Madrid and fans online have given conflicting views over the possible transfer to Bayern.
Liverpool supporters cannot imagine losing Mane given how important he has been to their side.
Some Liverpool fans are convinced Mane is going nowhere while others have no issue if he leaves given he has already 'delivered' for their side.
Others feel Liverpool fans are crying 'crocodile tears.'
Some fans are convinced Bayern will seal the transfer due to how shrewd they have been in the transfer market.
Some Bayern fans cannot wait for the transfer to go through.
Mane has been a key cog in Jurgen Klopp’s side this season as they have challenged on all four fronts, winning the Carabao and FA Cups and reaching the Champions League final before losing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by one point on the final day of the season.
Mane, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, has scored 23 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions this season, bettered only by Mohamed Salah’s 31, and will be looking to increase his tally on Saturday.