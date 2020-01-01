Liverpool equal Manchester City’s record for longest English top-flight win streak

The Reds have matched the reigning champions' achievement - a significant milestone in English football

have equalled ’s record for the longest winning run in the English top-flight, taking their total to 18 successive league wins after beating West Ham 3-2 on Monday night.

The Reds took the lead at Anfield after nine minutes through Georginio Wijnaldum but were forced to come from behind after Issa Diop and substitute Pablo Fornals struck to put the visitors in front.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men found a way, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane netting in the final half an hour to restore the advantage and hand Liverpool a record-equalling victory.

The Reds have not failed to win a Premier League game since their 1-1 draw with at Old Trafford on October 20, emerging victorious in their subsequent 18 league outings, and remain unbeaten in the league this season.

The victory also took Liverpool to 21 consecutive Premier League wins at home, equalling their own English top-flight record, set between January and December in 1972 under the guidance of legendary manager Bill Shankly.

Klopp’s side are 22 points clear at the top of the league table with only 11 games left to play, meaning the Reds need just four more wins to confirm their status as Premier League champions for the first time in their history – assuming Manchester City pick up maximum points from their upcoming league fixtures.

Their next four league fixtures are against , Bournemouth, and , before a potentially title-deciding contest against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, if the formalities have not already been concluded by that point.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also reached a personal milestone of his own, equalling the record for Premier League assists provided by a Liverpool defender, with 25, alongside Norwegian former Reds left-back Stig Inge Bjornebye.

The international’s crosses set up Wijnaldum and Mane to net against the Hammers, and he could have had a third if the Senegalese forward’s late strike was not ruled out for offside.

In doing so, he becomes the third-youngest player in Premier League history to reach the landmark, behind only attacking midfielder Cesc Fabregas and striker Wayne Rooney.