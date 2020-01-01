'It's better than if they say you're the worst!' - Klopp doesn't believe Liverpool are the best in the world

They may have a historic lead in the Premier League standings, but the Reds are a hard working team, not one of stars says their manager

Despite people like Timo Werner saying his Liverpool team are the best in the world, head coach Jurgen Klopp says they don’t see themselves like that.

The Reds have a huge lead at the top of the Premier League table, and are champions of Europe, but Klopp says they don’t compare themselves to super teams of the recent past, saying they rely on attitude rather than star power.

“Usually if people mention ‘the best team in the world,’ you think of from a few years ago, from a few years ago, Man City of the last two years and stuff like this,” he told a press conference.

“The team we have is about attitude – go and go and go – mixed with really good football players.

“We are, for sure, more critical of our performances because they only see the results, which are exceptional – no doubt about that – but we don’t see ourselves as the best in the world.”

Klopp pointed to their 1-0 defeat to in last week’s tie as evidence of the work the Reds do.

Despite the defeat, Klopp said his teams play showcased all that is good about them.

“What I loved from my team at Atletico is we didn’t play like the best team in the world, we fought like crazy to get through it,” he said.

“Our attitude in this game was exceptional. It was an away game, we gave an early goal away with a set-piece, they had a few counter-attacks which hurt, the quality they have is unbelievable and for 95 minutes, we were on fire and try, and try and try.

“There was not one second where we stood thinking ‘well, what can we do?’”

Klopp says he resists the tag, but conceded it was better than the alternative.

“I don’t really get it. It’s nice when people say it, it’s better than if they say you are the worst team in the world, obviously,” he concluded.

face on Monday evening, and have the chance to reopen a 22 point lead over second-placed .