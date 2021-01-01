Liverpool condemn 'unacceptable and shameful' attack on Real Madrid bus prior to Champions League match

The Liga side's coach was attacked with projectiles ahead of the game, breaking several windows

Liverpool have condemned an attack on Real Madrid's team bus prior to the teams' Champions League tie at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Several eyewitnesses stated the Madrid coach was attacked with rocks and other projectiles, with video showing the bus had sustained a broken window.

Ahead of the quarter-final second leg, the Reds vowed to identify those responsible for the damage.

What was said?

"We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening," a Liverpool spokesperson said.

"It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals.

"We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused. We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”

Le bus du Réal Madrid visiblement pris à cible par les supporters de Liverpool à l’extérieur de Anfield @CanalplusSport pic.twitter.com/Lmy44rOqgj — Sébastien Zany (@ZanySebastien) April 14, 2021

Has this happened before?

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Wednesday was not the first time that an opposing team's bus was targeted outside of Anfield.

Manchester City saw their bus attacked ahead of a Champions League quarter-final in April 2018, with the Reds again forced to apologise after the incident.

"We apologise unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident," Liverpool said after that attack.

"The behaviour of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible."

