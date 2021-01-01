Liverpool 2021-22 kit: New home and away jersey styles & release dates

The Reds have launched their latest home kit and their second with manufacturers Nike, boasting a modern, sleek touch and finish

Liverpool took part in a turbulent and, at times, tough season following their crowning glory as 2020 Premier League champions, but made a heavy and last-ditch effort to secure third place in only the final stage of the season.

The Reds finished the 2020-21 season trophyless, but qualifying for Champions League after spending most of the season languishing outside the top four seems like silverware in itself.

Goal has all the latest information about the Reds' 2021-22 shirts - home, away and third - as well as when they were fully released and more.

Liverpool's 2021-22 home kit & release date

Liverpool's brand-new home kit was released on May 20, the second in collaboration with kit-makers Nike following their takeover from New Balance last summer.

The Reds debuted the new strip in their final Premier League game, a home victory against Crystal Palace in which they secured Champions League football for next season through a Sadio Mane brace.

Fans will be able to purchase the new kit on June 3 from the club official website and Nike store.

The Liverpool home jersey will continue to be sponsored by Standard Chartered, though the company will be sporting a new logo on the front, with Expedia also having their logo on the left sleeve.

The latest home kits to adorn the Anfield side are a modern look, featuring the signature all-crimson colour palette with red accents and highlights. It includes diagonal stripes in a zig-zag pattern, with the sleeve cuffs and an almost neon-looking scarlet colour.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said of the kit: “It’s great to see the perfect blend of our heritage and Nike’s product innovation for our new home kit. Being part of the swoosh family for years, they’ve been at the forefront of sustainable design and it goes a long way into making our sport a greener one. I can’t wait for the fans to see it in person next season.”

It is also set to to be the Reds' most sustainable kit to date, with the club stating: "The shirts that players will wear on the pitch, as well as the replica jerseys for fans, [have] been constructed with 100 per cent recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles."

Liverpool's 2021-22 away kit & release date

Liverpool's latest away strip has not yet been released, but it is expected to be launched later in the summer.

Liverpool's 2021-22 third kit & release date

Liverpool's third kit is expected to be released after the launch of the away strip, closer to the start of the next Premier League season.