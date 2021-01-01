Live Blog

UAE 2-0 India LIVE: Mabkhout doubles Al-Abyad's lead

UAE's star forward Ali Mabkhout scores a second goal from the penalty spot...

Updated
Liston Colaco, UAE vs India
AIFF

HALF TIME!

2021-03-29T15:50:08Z

UAE 2-0 India

UAE have a convincing two-goal at the end of the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

42' Mabkhout's shot goes high

2021-03-29T15:45:13Z

Ali Mabkhout attempts a shot on goal from the edge of the box but it goes above the crossbar.

39' Mabkhout hits the side net

2021-03-29T15:42:29Z

From a quick counter-attack Lima finds Mabkhout with a through ball and he enters the box and takes a shot but hits the side net.

32' GOAL! UAE doubles their lead

2021-03-29T15:34:37Z

Ali Mabkhout completes his brace

Ali Mabkhout scores past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu from the spot-kick to double his team's lead.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Ali Mabkhout, UAE vs India
AIFF

30' Penalty to UAE!

2021-03-29T15:33:17Z

Fabio Lima takes a shot on goal from inside the box but Adil Khan uses his hand to block it and he gives away a penalty to the hosts and also picks up a yellow card.

25' Mabkhout attempts a shot but give offside!

2021-03-29T15:28:45Z

Ali Mabkhout follows a through ball from Ramadan down the middle and enters the box before trying to slot the ball home between Adil Khan's legs but the ball goes wide. Also, the flag has been raised against the forward.

20' UAE in control of the match

2021-03-29T15:23:47Z

UAE have been dominating possession right from the off as India are failing to keep possession of the ball for long.

12' GOAL! UAE take the lead

2021-03-29T15:15:26Z

Ali Mabkhout hands UAE the lead

Fabio Lima sends a long ball for Ali Makhbout who receives the ball breaking India's offside trap and finds the back of the net with a comfortable chip over Gurpreet Sandhu.

7' Mashoor Shereef booked

2021-03-29T15:12:15Z

The Indian central defender tries to make a run from the back but loses possession of the ball and then makes an ugly challenge on a UAE player to give away a free-kick in India's half and also picks up a yellow card.

KICK-OFF!

2021-03-29T15:01:45Z

We are underway at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Head-to-head

2021-03-29T14:42:56Z

UAE and India have faced each other 14 times in past out of which UAE have won nine matches and India have won just three. Two matches ended in ties. The last time these two teams came face to face was in the Asian Cup 2019 where UAE had emerged victtorious 2-0.

One debutant

2021-03-29T14:17:47Z

Unlike last match, only Liston Colaco makes his international debut tonight against UAE.

Eight changes in India XI

2021-03-29T14:16:26Z

As Igor Stimac had revealed earlier that he will rotate the squad in the second friendly game, the Croatian makes a total of eight changes in the line up from their last game against Oman. Only Akash Mishra, Suresh Wangjam and Manvir Singh have retained their place.

UAE vs India

2021-03-29T14:13:50Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the international friendly clash between UAE and India at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.