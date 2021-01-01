Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool among teams after Raphinha

Ipswich welcome Burns
Alisson contract talks scheduled
Alisson Becker is set to hold contract talks with Liverpool later in the summer, writes BBC Sport.
The discussions will take place once the goalkeeper returns from Copa America duties with Brazil.
He's already under contract until 2024, so any extension would keep him at Anfield until his mid-30s.
Dumfries on Everton radar
Everton have PSV full-back Denzel Dumfries on their radar, according to VI.
The Netherlands player is said to want a fresh challenge beyond his home country, and the Toffees would represent a significant step up. His current contract at PSV runs until 2023.
Aguero's father admits to Arsenal and Chelsea interest
Sergio Aguero's father has revealed that Arsenal and Chelsea expressed an interest in signing his son, while he blasted Pep Guardiola for his treatment of the former Manchester City striker.
The 33-year-old frontman has departed City as the club's all-time leading scorer, with the experienced Argentine opting to run down his contract and make a move to Barcelona on a free transfer.
Ross County confirm Callachan purchase
Raphinha chase could include Reds (Yorkshire Evening Post)
The Leeds forward is said to be a top target of several big sides, with Liverpool among those considering a bid
Liverpool "definitely" have interest in Leeds forward Raphinha, however they have yet to make formal contact over him, reports the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The Brazilian's transfer fee could be daunting for clubs after a six-goal, nine-assist campaign in which he fully flexed his creative muscle. Still, he is said to have multiple suitors.