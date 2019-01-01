Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG insist on Vinicius Jr. in Neymar deal

director Beppe Marrotta has expressed his “irritation” at Mauro Icardi’s agent Wanda Nara’s recent comments suggesting the striker had been invited to stay at the club.

Since a public falling out between the player’s camp and the club’s hierarchy, Icardi has been stripped of the captaincy, dropped from the first team and had his shirt number given to new signing Romelu Lukaku.

All signs pointed to an exit for the Argentine striker, but with the transfer deadline drawing nearer, no new club has yet been found and Nara – Icardi’s wife and agent – suggested on Sunday that the club president had told the player to stay put.

Read the full story here on Goal!