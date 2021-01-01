Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ancelotti won't push for James at Madrid

Emerson set for Barcelona announcement
Betis defender Emerson will complete his €9 million move to Barcelona on Wednesday, Goal understands.
The Brazilian was signed by the two Spanish clubs from Atletico Mineiro in a joint-venture two years ago.
Sissoko: Kane deserves better
Harry Kane "deserves to win titles each season" and is too talented to be stuck somewhere he cannot win trophies, according to Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko.
Sissoko said Spurs have failed the striker by not winning a single piece of silverware during his career despite his prolific goalscoring, and "would wish him the best" if he does leave the club this summer.
Sheffield United bids Jagielka farewell
309 appearances spanning 21 years.— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 1, 2021
An incredible servant of Sheffield United Football Club. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/1N2ki2lP9a
Watford confirm Louza signing
✍️ We are delighted to confirm the signing of Imrân Louza for an undisclosed fee from FC Nantes!@_AFEX— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 1, 2021
Ancelotti won't ask for favourite James at Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti will not recruit James Rodriguez after being announced as Real Madrid's new manager, according to COPE.
The experienced coach most recently brought James to Everton but has also enjoyed the playmaker's services at Bayern Munich and in his first stint with Los Blancos.
PSG ask for another Kean loan
Paris Saint-Germain have asked for Moise Kean on loan [paying a fee as last summer] for one more season. Everton will decide on Kean’s future only after having appointed the new manager - price tag has always been around €45m. 🔵🇮🇹 #PSG #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2021