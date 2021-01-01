Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus float Ronaldo-Pogba swap to Man Utd

Emerson Royal is not afraid of strong competition at full-back at Barcelona and remains ready to see out his contract despite Sergino Dest, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto and Junior Firpo being among the players currently occupying wide defensive spots.

"I know that Barcelona has spoken with Betis, where I was playing on loan, to let them know that they want to get me back," he told reporters (via SPORT). "My loan ends at the end of this season, therefore, as of July 1, I am a Barcelona player, and I wish myself It is none other than to fulfil the three years that I have signed.

"For me it is a dream to play for Barcelona."